Assam’s Didi: How a Drug Queen Was Caught With Rs 7 Cr of Heroin

“Didi was one of the main links in the supply chain. She was extremely slippery and it took us more than three weeks of hard work to track and arrest her,” said Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh.

“She was based in Dimapur and would hardly cross the border to Assam. So we had to lay a trap for her very meticulously and she fell for it,” he added.

Didi mostly dealt with Heroin No 4—the injectable variant of the drug—smuggled from laboratories in Myanmar not far from the Manipur border. Singh pointed out that the possibility of some consignments being sourced from Manipur could not be ruled out which means that she might have also been trafficking Brown Sugar, which has been abundantly confiscated from different regions of Assam for the past month and a half.

In her modus operandi, Didi seems to have followed the pattern established by previous drug barons: stocking the consignments at Dimapur in Nagaland after ferrying them from the border. The drugs would then be despatched in small packets to different destinations in Assam at Nagaon, Morigaon and Guwahati in buses and vehicles.