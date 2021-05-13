‘Lightning Strike’ Kills Herd of 18 Elephants in Assam’s Nagaon

(Trigger Warning: This article contains visuals that can be disturbing in nature. Viewer discretion is advised)
In a shocking incident, bodies of 18 wild elephants were recovered from the Kandali Proposed Reserve Forest area in central Assam's Nagaon district. A massive lightning strike is believed to be the possible reason behind the incident, that took place on Wednesday, 12 May.
Assam's Chief Wildlife Warden, MK Yadava, also said that the cause of death is most likely a bolt of lightning, The New Indian Express reported.
"There have been incidents of lightning killing animals but this is a huge number,” he added.
A team of veterinary doctors and wildlife experts has left for Kandali and they are expected to reach the Reserve by Friday morning.
The district also has had several cases of man-animal conflicts.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined