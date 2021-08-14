Assam-Mizoram Border Tension Escalates Ahead of I-Day After Govt School Bombing

Amid an ongoing tussle between Assam and Mizoram over their border, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to Twitter to announce that representatives from both the governments will meet on Thursday to work towards a solution for the matter.
(Image: The Quint/ Kamran Akhter)
After a brief lull, tensions escalated along the Assam-Mizoram border on the eve of Independence Day, after a government school was bombed in Hailakandi district.
Although no casualties were reported, the blast damaged a major portion of the Pakua Punjee Lower Primary school, reports said.
Locals suspect that miscreants from the other side of the border bombed the school. But further details are awaited.
According to SP Gaurav Upadhyay, more details will be available after a thorough investigation.
A series of complaints have been filed by both the states against top officials. The Mizoram Police reportedly registered a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while Assam issued a travel advisory cautioning people from travelling to Mizoram.
Earlier in July, tensions ensued along the Assam-Mizoram border after a clash between police forces of both the states left five Assam Police personnel and a civilian dead.
After the Centre’s intervention, the two sides agreed for a resolution and finally called off a week-long standoff at the border.
