Assam: 2,170 Arrested So Far in Himanta Biswa's Crackdown on Child Marriage

The Assam government has launched a state-wide crackdown on child marriage, with at least 2,170 persons – including 52 priests or qazis – arrested as of Saturday, 4 February.
The big picture: Terming child marriage an "unpardonable and heinous crime," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Friday, 3 February, that "statewide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act."
'A complete war': The drive was launched on Friday after the CM chaired a meeting with senior officials of the police department on Thursday, 2 February, to "unleash a complete war" on child marriage.
The CM stated that over 4,000 cases had already been registered as part of the campaign against under-aged marriages in Assam.
The numbers: Speaking to the media on Friday, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said that as many as 4,074 FIRs relating to child marriage had been registered and 2,044 people had been arrested (as of 3 pm on Friday) in all 36 police districts in the state.
Why is this important? According to The Telegraph, Dhubri, Hojai and, Barpeta have majority Muslim populations while Baksa is a tribal district with a significant minority population. Biswanath also has considerable Mulsim and Adivasi populations.
'Not directed at any community': However, the CM on Thursday insisted that the drive was not directed at any community and requested citizens to support the campaign to end the evil practice. Most of the cases were registered suo motu, on the basis of intel provided by locals, he added.
