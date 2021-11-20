Moderate Quake Jolts Assam, No Damage Reported

A moderate quake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, occurred in Assam's main city of Guwahati and adjoining areas on Saturday, 20 November, but no loss of life and damage to property has been reported so far.



The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that the tremors were also felt in Kamrup (Metro) district, where Guwahati city falls, and adjoining areas.