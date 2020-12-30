Assam Assembly Passes Bill to Abolish All State-Run Madarsas

The Madarsa Bill, which seeks to abolish all state-run madarsas and transform them into regular schools in Assam, was passed by the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 30 December, ANI reported.

The Assam government had tabled the Bill in the House on Monday, 29 December.

“We have introduced a Bill whereby all madarsas will be converted into institutes of general education and no madarsa will be established by the government in future. We are happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in education system,” Sarma had said on Monday after the Bill was tabled, as quoted by ANI.