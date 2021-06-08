Asif’s Father on Mahapanchayats: Won’t React As Things Will Worsen

Reacting to the hate speech in the mahapanchayats that have been held in the defense of the accused who killed his son Asif, 47-year-old Zakir Hussain broke down from his home in Mewat and said, “All I want is justice for my son, they killed him so ruthlessly. His bones were broken and his face was smashed... they must be hung to death and all this that is happening in my country has deeply disturbed us as a family.”

Of the several mahapanchayats held in Kira village, Damdama village, Badauli village and Sohna town, the biggest one with reportedly 50,000 people was held in Indri village, which is only four kilometers from Asif and Zakir’s village called Khalilpur Kheda. The people in attendance included members of Karni Sena, Bharat Mata Vahini and local BJP leaders, who are seen justifying Asif’s murder and stoking hate through unsubstantiated allegations.