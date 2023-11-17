Ashneer Grover Stopped by Delhi Police at IGI Airport, Receives EOW Summons

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain.
(Photo: X/Ashneer Grover)
Former Shark Tank judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover said that his wife, Madhuri Jain, and he were stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Delhi Police before leaving for New York on Thursday, 16 November.
The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) stopped the BharatPe co-founder from flying out of the country days after a lookout circular (LoC) was issued against him.
What Grover said: "I was going to US from 16-23 November. At immigration they said LoC laga hua hai sir - EOW se check kar ke batate hai (LoC has been issued and we will update you after checking with the EOW)," he took to X to say.
He also said that he had not received any communication from the EOW "since FIR in May till 8 AM today 17 morning", adding that he will cooperate with the probe agency.
Following his return to his residence, Grover seemingly laughed off the station and said
"Kya chal raha hai India mein? Filhaal toh 'Ashneer stopped at airport' chal raha hai, janab (What's happening in India? At present, 'Ashneer stopped at airport' is trending, sir," Mr Grover wrote on X.
The tweet added that an EOW summons was delivered to the couple on Friday morning.
Allegations against Grover: The 41-year-old entrepreneur and his family have been accused of using fake invoices to siphon off funds on the pretext of providing recruitment services.
