Ashneer Grover Stopped by Delhi Police at IGI Airport, Receives EOW Summons

Former Shark Tank judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover said that his wife, Madhuri Jain, and he were stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Delhi Police before leaving for New York on Thursday, 16 November.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) stopped the BharatPe co-founder from flying out of the country days after a lookout circular (LoC) was issued against him.

What Grover said: "I was going to US from 16-23 November. At immigration they said LoC laga hua hai sir - EOW se check kar ke batate hai (LoC has been issued and we will update you after checking with the EOW)," he took to X to say.