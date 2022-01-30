Ashneer Grover Controversy: BharatPe Says Not Fired Any Employee, Audit Underway

Facing a controversy over its co-founder and managing director, Ashneer Grover, fintech platform BharatPe on Saturday, 29 January, said it has not terminated the services of any employee (including Grover) at this stage.

"The Board remains committed to an independent and thorough audit process. No action has been taken or will be taken till the audit has been completed," the company said in a fresh statement.

BharatPe, which is doing an independent audit of the company's internal processes and systems after controversy erupted over Grover allegedly using inappropriate language against Kotak Mahindra Bank's staff, said that the reports suggesting any termination are baseless and untrue.

In an earlier statement, BharatPe said that through its legal firm, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, has appointed Alvarez and Marsal, a leading management consultant and risk advisory firm, to advise the Board on its recommendations.