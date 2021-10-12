Lakhimpur | Ashish Misra Could Not Establish He Was Not at the Spot: SIT Source

A senior police official in the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, on the condition of anonymity, has claimed that the main accused Ashish Misra, son of Minister of State (MoS) for Home affairs Ajay Misra, could not establish his presence away from the spot during the time of the incident when a fleet of three cars, led by a jeep, mowed down farmers in Tikunia area on 3 October.

It was learnt earlier from sources that the main accused Ashish Misra, while appearing for the second summon, submitted videos and pictures of the wrestling event, claiming to be present there, as against the allegations of him being in the Thar jeep that mowed down farmers. But the SIT is claiming otherwise.