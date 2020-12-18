As Protests in Delhi Continue, PM Modi to Address MP Farmers Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party headquarters, has decided to defend the three farm laws strongly through an ‘information campaign’ and mobilise farmers' support over it, IANS reported.

It was decided that a campaign should be run to counter the ‘disinformation’ being spread on the farm laws by the opposition parties and some organisations.

In the campaign, party workers and leaders will explain the benefits of the farm laws to the farmers.