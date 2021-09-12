Arvind Kejriwal Re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener

On Sunday, 12 September, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener at the party's executive meeting, PTI reported quoting sources.

Meanwhile, party leader Pankaj Gupta was elected as secretary and ND Gupta was elected as the party treasurer.

Earlier on Saturday, AAP's national council had elected a new executive body comprising of 34 members, which included the Delhi chief minister.

In 2018, the national council of AAP had unanimously decided to extend the terms of all of its office-bearers, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal, by a year, in view of the Lok Sabha election and Delhi assembly polls.