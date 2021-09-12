Arvind Kejriwal Re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
On Sunday, 12 September, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener at the party's executive meeting, PTI reported quoting sources.
Meanwhile, party leader Pankaj Gupta was elected as secretary and ND Gupta was elected as the party treasurer.
Earlier on Saturday, AAP's national council had elected a new executive body comprising of 34 members, which included the Delhi chief minister.
In 2018, the national council of AAP had unanimously decided to extend the terms of all of its office-bearers, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal, by a year, in view of the Lok Sabha election and Delhi assembly polls.
In 2020, the meeting of the national council was postponed in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic. The next meeting was then held in January 2021, when AAP's constitution had undergone changes so as to allow any member to hold the same post as an office-bearer more than twice.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
Published: undefined