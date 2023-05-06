'Working for Farmers, Youth, Women': Kejriwal During Roadshow With Mann

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), joined hands with Bhagwant Mann, the party's Punjab Unit President, for a roadshow in Jalandhar on Saturday, 6 May, ahead of bypolls.

During the event, Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to the people of Punjab for their support, which led to the AAP's success in becoming a national party. He also emphasised the importance of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and urged the people of Punjab to vote for the AAP.

“We are working for farmers, youth, women. You gave the Congress 60 years, give us 11 months. Your love made AAP the national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha," he said.

He highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi, including the provision of free healthcare, education, and electricity.

Mann echoed Kejriwal's sentiments and reiterated the party's commitment to providing corruption-free governance and improving the lives of the people of Punjab. He also thanked the people of Jalandhar for their support and promised to work tirelessly towards building a better future for the state.