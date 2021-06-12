AP: YouTuber Paras Singh, Jailed for Using Racial Slur, Gets Bail

Social media influencer Paras who goes by the name ‘ Paras Official ’ on YouTube had, in one of his videos posted on his channel in May, termed “Ering as a non-Indian and Arunachal Pradesh, a part of China”.

Paras had made the comments while reacting to a letter recently addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Ering, wherein he had appealed to the latter to ban the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India’s new avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Ering, also a former Lok Sabha member, had reasoned that the game was aimed at deceiving the government and citizens and should be banned in the country.

Paras, while commenting on the development in his video, was heard saying that Ering does not look like an Indian and Arunachal was a part of China.

Paras who was interrogated by the SIT of the state police had revealed that the controversial video was made by him to gain widespread attention and views, so that his monetary income could be maximised.

According to the police, the YouTuber was enraged after reading the letter sent by MLA Ering seeking a ban on PUBG, as banning the online game would have meant loss in income for him.