Arunachal Records Best Sex Ratio in India, Manipur Fares Worst

Arunachal Pradesh recorded the best sex ratio, with 1,085 females born per thousand males. The Quint Image for representative purposes. | Photo: The Quint India Arunachal Pradesh recorded the best sex ratio, with 1,085 females born per thousand males.

According to a 2018 report on the ‘vital statistics on India based on the Civil Registration System’, Arunachal Pradesh recorded the best sex ratio in the country with 1,085 females born per thousand males, while Manipur fared the worst with just 757, The Hindu has reported. Sex ratio refers to the number of females born per thousand males. The report was released by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI and sex ratio was determined on the basis of data provided by 30 states and Union Territories.

What the Data Revealed

Besides Arunachal Pradesh, two other Northeastern states topped the list. Nagaland (965) took the second spot and Mizoram (964), the third. The top three states were followed by Kerala at 963 and Karnataka at 957. Manipur, which recorded the lowest sex ratio, was followed by Lakshadweep at 839 and Daman & Diu at 877, Punjab at 896 and Gujarat at 896.

Delhi recorded a sex ratio of 929, Haryana recorded 914 and Jammu and Kashmir 952. However, data was not available for all states. The report mentioned that “requisite information from six states namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal is not available.”

The report also added that the level of registration of births had “increased to 89.3% in 2018 from 81.3% in 2009,” with the number of registered births being 2.33 crore in 2018, after 2.21 crore in 2009.

The official time limit for registering births and deaths is 21 days. The certificate regarding the same is then issued, free of cost, by the Registrar within that time period. However, some states allow for births and deaths to be registered even after a year. On this, the report says that, “births and deaths reported after one year of occurrence shall be registered only on an order of the Magistrate of the First Class after verifying the correctness and on payment of the prescribed fee.”