Army Orders 12 Advanced Patrol Boats for Pangong Tso Surveillance

The Indian Army has finalised its procurement for 12 new indigenous patrol boats with advanced surveillance systems to counter Chinese boats at Pangong Tso.

Pangong Tso, a landlocked lake which is frozen in the winter has seen tensions between India and China since May. The Indian army and the Chinese PLA, who have been engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation, already use patrol boats on the lake.

But the Indian side is now looking to reinforce itself to match the heavier Type-928B patrol boats used by the PLA, as per Times of India.