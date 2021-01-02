Army Orders 12 Advanced Patrol Boats for Pangong Tso Surveillance

The Indian Army has finalised its procurement for 12 new indigenous patrol boats with advanced surveillance systems to counter Chinese boats at Pangong Tso.
Pangong Tso, a landlocked lake which is frozen in the winter has seen tensions between India and China since May. The Indian army and the Chinese PLA, who have been engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation, already use patrol boats on the lake.
But the Indian side is now looking to reinforce itself to match the heavier Type-928B patrol boats used by the PLA, as per Times of India.
A report in the Hindustan Times quoted former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General BS Jaswal (retd) as saying,
The Rs 65 crore-worth defence contract of the year was placed with Goa Shipyard Limited, a state-run PSU.
The timeline of the contract is expected to be fast-tracked amid the continuing tensions at the border, and the delivery of the patrol boats will start from May 2021.
Despite eight rounds of military talks between India and China, the armies at the border have not disengaged fully yet.
