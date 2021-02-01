FIR Against 2 J&K News Sites After Army Calls School Story ‘Fake’

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed an FIR against two Kashmiri news portals after the army complained against a story regarding a school in Shopian being forced to hold a Republic Day event on 26 January.

Terming the reports by The Kashmir Walla and Kashmiriyat baseless and 'fake news', the Army also submitted a letter by the school principal stating that there was 'no pressure' to hold the Republic Day event.

The FIR filed on Saturday includes IPC Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 505 ( Statements conducing public mischief), as per Hindustan Times.

“Army has said it is fake news and the school authorities have also denied any force by the army. We have filed an FIR against the two portals after the complaint by the army,” Shopian’s superintendent of police (SP), Amritpal Singh said.