Armed Robbers Gun Down Bank Employee in Mumbai, Loot Rs 2.5 Lakh

The incident has been caught on the surveillance cameras. The footage is being examined to capture the perpetrators, who had escaped from the bank after the robbery.

Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the two accused, reported PTI, citing the official.

"One SBI contract employee died after being shot by two unknown persons at the bank's Dahisar branch. One of them opened fire at the employee. They collected about Rs 2.5 lakh from cashier, and fled. Eight teams have been placed for search," Additional CP of North Region Pravind Padwal was quoted as saying, news agency ANI reported.