Watch: Days After Separation, Arif and Sarus Bird Meet Again at Kanpur Zoo

About a year ago, Arif found a Sarus crane wounded and unconscious in his fields in Amethi's Mandhka village. The bird, one of just around 17,000 in UP, was bleeding from its leg.

He treated and took care of the bird. Once it was healthy, Arif took the crane to his fields to let it fly away. But the crane refused to leave, and stayed with Arif.

But their friendship was too good to last forever. Forest Department officials from the UP State Government arrived in March 2023 and confiscated the crane that Arif had formed a friendship with.

