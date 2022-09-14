Argument Breaks Out Between Roommates at Amity, Girl Tries To Kill Herself

The survivor is a student at Amity University, Lucknow.
(Photo Courtesy: Amity)
A girl studying at Amity University, Lucknow attempted to kill herself after some of her college mates threatened to rape and kill her, on 9 September.
"On 8 September, an argument broke out between roommates of Amity University, Lucknow. After that, one of the girls undergoing treatment for depression took an overdose of her drugs. She was admitted to hospital, FIR has been registered against six people and the investigation is underway," said Prachi Singh, DCP East Lucknow.
The First Information Report was registered on the basis of the complaint filed by survivor's brother.
The FIR states that three days before the incident, the survivor and her roommate (one of the accused) had a fight, during which the roommate threw a phone at her face.
The warden was informed about the same, and their rooms were changed. On 8 September, all the accused surrounded her while she was at the canteen, beat her up, and threatened to rape and kill her, the FIR added.
The complaint further added that the survivor was scared because of the threats, and eventually tried to kill herself.
The DCP also said that the girl is safe now, and has returned to her home.
