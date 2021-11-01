APS Deol, Whose Appointment Sidhu Opposed, Resigns as Punjab's Advocate General

File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Punjab’s Advocate-General APS Deol, on Monday, 1 November, handed his resignation to the Chief Minister. This comes only after approximately a month of his appointment.
Reports indicate that Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu had opposed the appointment of Amar Preet Singh Deol as Punjab's Advocate General. In fact his grievance over Deol’s appointment is even believed to be one of the reasons why Sidhu had tendered his resignation earlier in September.
WHY DID SIDHU OPPOSE DEOL'S APPOINTMENT?
Deol has been under the cloud over sacrilege cases of 2015, wherein the police had fired at civilians protesting the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura. APS Deol has served as the personal lawyer of former DGP Sumedh Saini and IPS Pramraj Singh Umranangal, both accused in Behbal Kalan firing case.
Sidhu had also been staunchly critical of Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government's handling of the sacrilege cases, and the matter had been a bone of contention between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh since the beginning of their feud.
Since Deol’s appointment, Sidhu had been seeking his replacement, along with that of Iqbal Singh Sahota, the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Punjab.
NAVJOT KAUR SIDHU REACTS
Congress leader and Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu reportedly hailed the decision, according to ANI saying:
"...Attorney General (APS Deol) had appeared for (former DGP Sumedh Singh) Saini. He (who represented accused in 2015 sacrilege case) can't represent us. Attorney General had to be changed...:"
