iPhone Plant Unrest: Wistron Sacks V-P, Apple Puts it on Probation

A week after several employees vandalised iPhone manufacturer Wistron Corp’s facility in Kolar, Karnataka, Apple released a statement on Saturday, 19 December, saying that the company has been put on probation and they will not receive any new business from Apple before they complete corrective actions.

Meanwhile, Wistron also released a statement on Saturday saying they "have found that some workers were not paid correctly, or on time", and are removing the vice president who oversees their business in India.