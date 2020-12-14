Apple Orders Probe Into Violence at Wistron iPhone Plant in Kolar

Apple Inc has launched an investigation into Taiwanese firm Wistron's Apple iPhone manufacturing plant in Kolar district to check whether the contractors have flouted supplier guidelines.
Wistron is one of Apple’s top global suppliers. In India, it makes iPhone 7 handsets and second-generation iPhone SE devices.
The iPhone manufacturing plant at Kolar district in Karnataka was hit by violence by the factory workers over non-payment of salary and overtime wages.
Over 150 people have been detained by the police following the incident during which the workers hurled stones, broke glass windows and doors, overturned and set fire to vehicles with the video footage of the violence going viral on social media, reported The News Minute.
Workers alleged that the employees had submitted proposals to the factory management requesting that their wages should be paid on time.
Apple in a statement mentioned that they will be dispatching additional staff and auditors to the facility, reported Reuters.
Wistron stated that they are deeply shocked by the violence, which it blamed on “unknown persons, with unclear intentions”.
“The company always abides by the law, and fully supports and is cooperating with relevant authorities and police investigations,” Wistron said in a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, reported AFP.
Political parties in Karnataka on Sunday, 13 December, also sought a thorough probe into the violence. Condemning the violence, the state government has already assured necessary action.
Leaders of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress termed the incident as unfortunate and sought a detailed probe. A day after the violence, police personnel continued to be deployed at the plant in Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar district, reported The News Minute.
Congress MLA and former IT Minister Priyank Kharge too in a tweet said vandalism at the Wistron factory was not good for the image of the state.
"Investments and job creating opportunities are dropping due to Corona and in these trying times Govt needs to get its act together in protecting labour and industries interests. Govt seems to be clueless about law and order," he said.
The incident had occurred a day after a high-level Taiwanese delegation led by Ben Wang, Director General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) on Friday, 11 December had told Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that several of their companies were keen to engage with the government to further discuss their investment plans in the state.
Minister for Major and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar on Saturday had said the state government will give necessary protection to Wistron.
The violence at Wistron’s iPhone assembling plant in Kolar caused losses worth Rs 437 crore, estimates made by the firm in its complaint to police and labour department said, according to The Times of India.
(With inputs from TNM, AFP, Times of India and Hindustan Times)
Published: 14 Dec 2020,02:53 PM IST