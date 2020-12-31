AP HC Under Attack From State Govt, Judge Criticises CM Jagan

The order also noted, "in the present situation, which is prevailing in the State of Andhra Pradesh, with heavy heart, I may not refrain to record that protection of fundamental rights of citizens of the State of Andhra Pradesh by this Court has become very difficult.”

Justice Rakesh Kumar was the head of the bench seeking to examine if there was a 'breakdown of constitutional machinery' in the state of AP, Live Law reported.

As a consequence, the state government had filed an application seeking recall of the order but the bench rejected it.

The proceedings in that case have been stayed by the Supreme Court on an appeal made by the state government.