Anti-Conversion Bill To Be Tabled in Karnataka Assembly: What Does it Propose?

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Karnataka government is set to table a highly-contended anti-conversion bill during the ongoing Winter Session of the state Assembly.

The bill, which has elicited widespread dissent from the Opposition, religious authorities, and the state's residents, seeks to impose stringent punishment upon those involved in the 'illegal' religious conversion of women, minors, and persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe categories.