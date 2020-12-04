Answer Key Date For CAT 2020 to Be Announced Next Week

CAT 2020 answer key release date will be announced next week on the official website iimcat.ac.in.
In the past, the CAT answer keys were usually released within a week of the exam but the trend seems to have changed this year. The CAT 2020 was conducted on 29 November but the answer key has not been released yet.
“No specific date has been announced for the objection management system going live. It will be announced on the CAT website hopefully by next week,’’ CAT convener Prof Harshal Lowalekar was quoted as saying by Careers360.
CAT is conducted annually either in the last week of November or first week of December. This year, the pattern was changed and it was conducted in three slots. The number of questions were reduced from 100 to 76. The duration of the exam was also reduced from three hours to two hours.
The response sheets can be downloaded by CAT 2020 candidates by using their CAT login ID and password. Following is the step-by-step process to download CAT 2020 response sheet.
· Visit the official website of CAT i.e. iimcat.ac.in
· Click on the 'login' tab
· Enter CAT login ID and password
· CAT 2020 response sheet will appear on the scree
· CAT 2020 Answer key Release- 22 December 2020
· CAT 2020 Response Challenge Form Release (CAT Answer key Objection form) -23 December 2020
· Last date to raise Objection to CAT answer key - 27 December 2020
· CAT 2020 Result announcement - 10 January 2020
With inputs from Shiksha & Careers 360
Published: undefined