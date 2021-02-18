Anil Swarup Hits Back at Modi’s ‘IAS Babus’ Remarks on Twitter

In response to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks on the bureaucracy having the monopoly on top positions, Anil Swarup, author and retired IAS officer, took to Twitter to underline that many of these appointment’s have been made by the BJP government.

“I wonder whether his advisors brought the correct facts to his notice,” Swarup wrote.

He further noted the absence of a “truly independent institution” to select "experts" in these positions, saying that such an institution would prevent jostling.