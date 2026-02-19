Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested Amid Misconduct Probe in Epstein Row

advertisement
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was arrested at the Sandringham estate on 19 February 2026. Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Searches were conducted at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The individual remains in police custody as the investigation continues.
According to The Guardian, the arrest follows an assessment of allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy. Thames Valley Police stated that the investigation aims to maintain integrity and objectivity, with updates to be provided as appropriate.
As noted in an article by BBC, Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented, “Nobody is above the law,” when asked about the case. He emphasised that the police would conduct their own investigations and that the principle of equality before the law applies in this situation as in any other.
Coverage revealed that Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright confirmed the opening of a formal investigation into the alleged misconduct. He stated, “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.”
“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time,” said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright.
Further reporting indicated that the allegations under review include claims that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor, as well as the sharing of sensitive government documents and commercial information with Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Police are also assessing whether there are grounds to investigate for breach of official secrets as details emerged. The latest files released by the US Department of Justice reportedly show the former prince forwarding sensitive information to Epstein.
Pressure has increased for Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in the US regarding his links to Epstein, with calls from US officials and the family of Virginia Giuffre. Analysis showed that the Metropolitan Police are conducting initial inquiries into related allegations involving former close protection officers.
Prime Minister Starmer stated, “Anybody who has any information should testify. So, whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who’s got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is.”
Following the release of photographs and email correspondence between Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein, the former prince moved from his Windsor residence to the Sandringham Estate. Further updates from police are expected as the investigation progresses.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.