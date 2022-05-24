Andhra Pradesh Minister's House Set on Fire Amid Violence Over Renaming District

The police had to lathi-charge a group of people who were opposing the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district to BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.
Photo: The Quint
An Andhra Pradesh minister's house in Amalapuram was set on fire on Tuesday, 24 May, after violence broke out over the renaming of a district.
The police had to lathi-charge a group of people who were opposing the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district to BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.
Viswarupu's office was also attacked and furniture was smashed.
"It is unfortunate that over 20 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book," the Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said.
Vanitha alleged that some anti-social elements and political parties instigated the arson.
On 4 April, the Konaseema district was carved out of East Godavari.
The state government issued a preliminary notification that sought to rename Konaseema as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district last week. The government had also invited objections, if any, from the people.
However, the Konaseema Sadhana Samiti objected to it and wanted the name Konaseema retained. The Samiti organised a protest on Tuesday and had planned to submit a memorandum against the renaming to the district collector.
The police tried to control the protest which angered the protesters, leading to violence.
(With inputs from PTI)