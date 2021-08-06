AP Government Official Throws Sand at Her Senior, Alleges Workplace Harassment

In a dramatic incident at a government office in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, 7 August, an official of the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department barged into the office of her immediate senior and flung sand in his face, alleging workplace harassment on his part.

CCTV footage showed Endowments Department Assistant Commissioner K Santi suddenly entering the office of Deputy Commissioner Pushpa Vardhan and throwing sand at him in the presence of a few colleagues who were already in the room.

While Santi has alleged that Pushpa Vardhan has been mentally harassing her and other subordinates in the department over the past few weeks, Pushpa Vardhan denied the allegations, saying he has not interacted much with staff members since his recent posting.