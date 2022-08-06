Two Accused Attended Biryani Party to Celebrate Killing Amravati Pharmacist: NIA

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The two new accused arrested in the murder case of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe were present at a "biryani party" held to celebrate the killing, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a special court in Mumbai on Friday, 5 August.
The NIA made the allegations while seeking the custody of the accused, Maulavi Mushfique Ahmad (41) and Abdul Arbaz (23), who were arrested from Amravati on Wednesday.
The accused were presented before special judge AK Lahoti, who remanded them to the custody of the NIA till 12 August.
As per the NIA, among the other charges, the duo has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for harbouring the accused.
A “biryani party” was held to celebrate after the murder and Mushfique and Abdul were present for the same, the NIA claimed.
Mushfique had exchanged calls with Sheikh Irfan, the alleged mastermind, after the killing, while Abdul was working as a driver with the organisation run by him, the agency alleged.
Irfan, the alleged mastermind of the killing, ran a voluntary organisation named Rahbar Helpline.
Opposing the remand, the accused's advocate Kashif Khan argued that the charges slapped against the duo don't apply, as they were not terrorists.
The court, after hearing both sides, sent the duo to the NIA's custody till 12 August.
Kolhe was killed in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city on 21 June after sharing on social media a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.
As many as nine people have been arrested in the case until now.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)