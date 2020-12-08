‘Too Much of Democracy’: Kant Denies Remark, Video Shows Otherwise

"You needed a huge amount of political determination and administrative will to carry out these reforms, which are being done. And many more reforms still need to be done... across larger states... But this government has at least demonstrated its political will to do hard-headed reforms. And we need to see them through to become a major manufacturing nation..."

In another portion of the webinar, the NITI Aayog CEO said that India has to "fire on all engines" and can't grow on the back of only services or only manufacturing.

"India must fire on the back of agriculture, manufacturing and services. All three of them on a sustained basis for the next three decades, year after year, to be able to lift a very young population above the poverty line. If you think you can do that on the back of services, whoever thinks that is sadly mistaken. You need to support manufacturing. In India, we are too much of a democracy so we keep supporting everybody. Here for the first time in India, a government has thought big in terms of size and scale and said we want to produce global champions...," he said.

The relevant counters from the video clip where the remarks are made are 25:00 and 32:00.