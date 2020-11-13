Inadvertent Error: Amit Shah’s Twitter Pic Removed, Then Restored

Twitter has restored the profile picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's account, soon after it was removed "in response to a report from the copyright holder." A Twitter spokesperson, in a statement, was quoted as saying, "Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional." The social media platform's policy reportedly considers the photographer and not the subject of a photograph to be the rights holder of a photo in general.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/india/centre-issues-notice-to-twitter-over-showing-leh-as-part-of-jandk">the Centre issued a notice</a> to Twitter on 9 November for reportedly showing Leh as part of J&K instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

According to ANI, the notice asked Twitter to respond in five days, explaining why legal action should not be initiated against them for “disrespecting India’s territorial integrity.” Twitter has reportedly responded to the notice, saying that it “remains committed to partnering with Government of India and the Ministry of Electronics & IT to serve the public conversation.” According to ANI, a Twitter spokesperson said that the platform has shared “a comprehensive update with latest developments regarding the geo-tag issue.”