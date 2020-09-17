Amit Shah Discharged From AIIMS After Being Readmitted for Checkup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Thursday, 17 September, discharged from AIIMS, where he had been readmitted on 12 September for a “complete medical checkup” ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session. Shah had earlier been discharged from AIIMS on 31 August after being admitted for post-COVID care on 18 August with complaints of 'fatigue and body ache'.

The BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on 2 August and was admitted to private hospital Medanta in Gurugram. On 14 August, he had been discharged and was in home isolation for a few days.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on 14 September with various elaborate measures against coronavirus in place. Several Union ministers and CMs, including Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, have contracted the virus in the last couple of days. India has recorded more than 51 lakh coronavirus infections so far, with 97,894 cases being recorded on Thursday in what was the biggest one-day spike. The death toll in the country stands at 83,198.