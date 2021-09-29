Amid Low Demand, Private Hospitals Cancel Orders for Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

In view of low domestic demand, many are already supporting higher exports out of India, which is a major production centre of the Russian vaccine, Reuters reported.

The health ministry has reportedly not yet responded to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the country's monthly production of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known domestically as Covishield, has quadrupled to 300 million doses from April, Reuters reported.

Out of all inoculations in the country, Covishield, which is being administered for free at government vaccination centres, accounts for 88% of them.

