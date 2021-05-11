Amid COVID Surge, PM Modi Cancels Trip to UK for G7 Summit in June

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, 11 May, said that owing to the COVID situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be travelling to the United Kingdom to take part in the G7 Summit.

“While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit as a Special Invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person,” a statement from the MEA spokesperson said on Tuesday.

India, along with Australia and South Korea, had been invited by the United Kingdom to attend the G7 summit, to be held in Cornwall in June 2021.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with details.)