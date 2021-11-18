Amid Communal Tensions, Youth Protect Temple, Dargah in Amravati

Amid the atmosphere of communal disharmony in Maharashtra's Amravati the past few days, the Muslim youth in the area showcased unity by protecting the Shiva temple located in a Muslim-dominated area.

The youth also came together to protect a dargah from mobs in Habib Nagar.

Riots had broken out at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-sponsored bandh in Amravati, during which shops were vandalised and four vehicles were reportedly torched.

The BJP had called the bandh to protest against the violence that broke out in Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded on 12 November amid statewide demonstrations and rallies by Raza Academy and other Muslim organisations.