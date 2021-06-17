Ambani Bomb-Scare: Ex-Cop in NIA Net, Sent to Custody Till 28 Jun

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Thursday, 17 June, sent former ‘encounter specialist’ of the Mumbai Police and Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Sharma and two other accused to NIA custody till 28 June in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case, news agency ANI reported.

The NIA had arrested Sharma earlier on Thursday after a raid was conducted at his residence in Mumbai.

The arrest was in connection with the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren, the purported owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February.