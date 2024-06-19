Amazon India Warehouse Workers Allege No Relief Provided Even for Menstrual Pain

According to him, in most warehouses across India, the Factories Act is violated.

“The Factories Act, 1948 (Chapter V) incorporates provisions to ensure the welfare of women workers. These include the establishment of canteens, restrooms, first aid boxes, facilities for sitting, washing, storing, and drying cloths, and crèches for women workers within the factory premises. Unfortunately, I am afraid that Amazon is not following this,” Dharmendra added.

On wages, he stated that the salary of a regular worker at an Amazon warehouse in Haryana, after deducting benefits as per labour laws, amounts to Rs 10,088 per month. "This is the minimum wage set by the Haryana state government. Minimum wages are determined by state governments, so there may be slight variations, but not significant ones."

Manisha also receives Rs 10,088 per month with two days off each week. However, she works around 50 hours per week, whereas Indian labour laws specify a limit of 48 hours per week.

Meanwhile, in addition to the absence of decent working conditions, workers at Amazon warehouses are forced to achieve unrealistic targets, said Dharmendra. For instance, according to Manisha, in her section, she is expected to handle 60 small items per minute, 45 medium items per minute, and 30 large items per minute.