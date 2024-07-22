'A Race Against Time': Inside Amazon Warehouse, Workers Are Always on the Move

advertisement
(*Names changed to protect identity)
Every year, as Amazon India goes live with its 'Prime Day' sale for 24 hours, the surge in online orders – and the extra workload on warehouse workers – are a given.
"From the time you punch in till the time you punch out, it's a race against time," says 25-year-old Rahul*, who works at one of Amazon India's warehouses in Haryana's Manesar. Rahul and his 22-year-old wife Dipika* work 10-hour shifts five times a week. Apart from two 30-minute breaks each day, they scurry across the facility non-stop.
Rahul works as a picker whose main job is to scan and fetch products. The target set for him by Amazon is two items per minute. A handheld scanner gun tells him what needs to be picked, and which exact aisle and shelf it will be found in. Once he fetches an item, he is immediately alerted of the next item. Meanwhile, the fetched item is sent to the packaging team, loaded into trucks, and shipped off to Amazon costumers.
Dipika, on the other hand, works in the inbound team which organises products in different parts of the warehouse. Her target is to store 150 items in an hour.
Many Amazon workers, like Dipika and Rahul, have been highlighting the high level of stress and pressure as well as the poor working conditions for years.
86.3 percent workers alleged that they are not being allowed enough time to take restroom breaks.
Of the total 1,838 participants, 21.3 percent of the workers and delivery executives said that they faced ‘unsafe’ working conditions.
One in five delivery executives reported being injured on the job.
However, calling the survey's data "questionable" and "deliberately designed to deliver on a specific narrative," an Amazon spokesperson told The Quint that the claims were "factually incorrect, unsubstantiated, and contradict what our own employees tell us directly."
In India, Amazon has close to 50 fulfilment centres (or warehouses) spread across 15 states, out of which at least four are in the Delhi-NCR region.
The DEL 4 fulfilment centre in Manesar, where Rahul and Dipika work, has nearly 2,000 workers who alternate every week between a dayshift (8:30 am to 6:30 pm) and a nightshift (6:30 pm to 4:30 am).
In each centre, there are different teams under which workers operate —the inbound team stores items, and the outbound team takes care of articles to be shipped.
Pawan*, 24, is part of the inbound team like Dipika. His job is to load and unload parcels ordered by customers into 32-feet-long trucks. Originally from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, Pawan first began working as a full-time worker at the centre in 2020. But he switched to a part-time role as he found it difficult to cope with the demands of his job.
Each of the workers' jobs is even more gruelling because of the pressure they are under to meet the targets. Explaining the process, Dipika said the handheld scanners are fitted with a time function that allows managers to track precisely how long it took workers to complete an order as well any 'idle time' when they were supposedly 'not active working'.
Anyone who fails to meet the targets set for them could be called into the supervisor's office and given warnings. You could also be sacked, the couple alleged.
In response to this, Amazon told The Quint:
The Amazon spokesperson told The Quint that there is "sufficient" supply of cold water, and "regularly scheduled rest breaks in a cooler environment" for workers. However, at least four workers claimed that the breaks were not timed properly.
Apart from the working conditions, according to Amazon, workers are entitled to annual, sick, and casual leaves, as per state rules, for "unplanned situations such as sickness or family emergencies." However, workers claimed to The Quint that that was only on paper, and that in reality, they are forced to inform regarding emergency leaves "five days" in advance.
Amazon, meanwhile, told The Quint that all fulfilment centres had dedicated facilities for first-aid care. "Anyone with symptoms of sickness has access to resting space/bed as well as assistance from a qualified nurse."
However, the workers claimed that if they fell sick, their managers would give them electrolytes and a Dolo-650 tablet and would be asked to resume work within 10 minutes.
"Sometimes I wonder if something happens to me, they won't let me go out until I finish my 10-hour shift," said Dipika.
When Rahul was unwell in January 2024, he had to take 10 days off. "Because of the physical exertion of this job, I fell sick. When I had to take off, they didn't allow me to. Hence, I resigned. I joined back in May. But in the past year, I have lost 10 kgs. The job is taking a toll on our physical health," he said.
Agreeing to this, Mansi*, a 25-year-old part-time worker in the inbound department, claimed that in case they take last-minute leaves, their attendance bonus gets cut.
The salary for the warehouse workers is fixed at Rs 10,088. They also receive an attendance bonus of Rs 3,250 and incentives based on meeting their targets. The company spokesperson told The Quint that the wage structure is regularly reviewed against industry benchmarks, "ensuring adherence to all applicable wage laws across the states where we operate."
It is for this reason why, Pawan, too, switched from being a full-time worker to a part-time worker. "I was refused to go see my 60-year-old mother who had an eye surgery. So, I decided to quit. Once I returned, I joined part-time," he alleged.
In June, The Quint reported about the working conditions at the Manesar centre, when employees were allegedly made to pledge against taking bathroom and water breaks until their targets were met.
In response, Amazon said that a detailed investigation was carried out and it was "found to be an isolate incident of poor judgement by an individual that was totally unacceptable and against our policies, and (we) took disciplinary action."
However, all four workers The Quint spoke to said that while things had gotten better since then, they fear that in a few months "things will go back to how they were."
Meanwhile, Rahul alleged that workers also face constant fear of being “blacklisted” – and not having a job. "There is no one to listen to our problems, and we are scared even if we do raise it, our IDs will be blocked. But we cannot afford that," he said.
For Rahul and Dipika, after the major expenses like rent, utility bills, groceries, and EMIs, there is little to no money left at the end of the month. "We've been married for a year, but I have not been able to buy her any gift till now. But we have no choice. We need to fill our stomachs," said Rahul.
(Amazon refused to share the number of orders the Manesar facility processes in a day.)
