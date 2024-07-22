'A Race Against Time': Inside Amazon Warehouse, Workers Are Always on the Move

Amazon, meanwhile, told The Quint that all fulfilment centres had dedicated facilities for first-aid care. "Anyone with symptoms of sickness has access to resting space/bed as well as assistance from a qualified nurse."

However, the workers claimed that if they fell sick, their managers would give them electrolytes and a Dolo-650 tablet and would be asked to resume work within 10 minutes.

"Sometimes I wonder if something happens to me, they won't let me go out until I finish my 10-hour shift," said Dipika.

When Rahul was unwell in January 2024, he had to take 10 days off. "Because of the physical exertion of this job, I fell sick. When I had to take off, they didn't allow me to. Hence, I resigned. I joined back in May. But in the past year, I have lost 10 kgs. The job is taking a toll on our physical health," he said.

Agreeing to this, Mansi*, a 25-year-old part-time worker in the inbound department, claimed that in case they take last-minute leaves, their attendance bonus gets cut.

The salary for the warehouse workers is fixed at Rs 10,088. They also receive an attendance bonus of Rs 3,250 and incentives based on meeting their targets. The company spokesperson told The Quint that the wage structure is regularly reviewed against industry benchmarks, "ensuring adherence to all applicable wage laws across the states where we operate."