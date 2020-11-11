Amazon to Reply to Plea in HC to Stop Interfering in Reliance Deal

Delhi HC sought a response from Amazon to the allegation that the firm was interfering in its deal with Reliance. The Quint The EU has sent a formal statement of objection to Amazon which could lead to legal action. | (Photo: Pinterest) India Delhi HC sought a response from Amazon to the allegation that the firm was interfering in its deal with Reliance.

The Delhi High Court sought a response from e-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday, 10 November, with respect to the plea by Future Retail Limited (FRL) that the firm was interfering in its deal with Reliance Retail.



Justice Mukta Gupta has issued summons to Amazon, Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd. (FCPL) and Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) and asked them to file their written statements within 30 days, PTI reported. The order was passed after hearing arguments on behalf of FRL, FCPL, Reliance and part arguments by Amazon. The hearing will continue on 11 November.

Amazon won an interim order against Reliance Industries to buy the retail business of Future Group. However, the order by a Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) passed an interim order in favour of Amazon to put the deal on hold.



Amazon then wrote to the market regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), the stock exchanges and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), urging them to take into consideration the interim order.