Amazon Files Petition in Delhi High Court Seeking Relief from ED Investigation

Amazon is seeking the Delhi High Court's intervention in quashing an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into one of its 2019 deals with Future Group.
According to IANS, the US based e-commerce giant on Tuesday, 21 December, filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court challenging the jurisdiction of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and its officers to investigate matters that are "beyond the scope of power and remit of the ED" under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).
Amazon is challenging the ED investigation into transactions that have no foreign exchange element.
Suspecting violations of foreign investment laws, the ED has been probing Amazon's 2019 deal – its $200 million investment in Future Group – since several months now.
The investment has reportedly led to protracted legal battles as Amazon used terms of its 2019 deal and cited contract breaches by Future Group to block the sale of the latter's retail assets for $ 3.4 billion, reported Reuters.
Calling the ED investigation a "fishing and roving" inquiry, Amazon in its 816 page petition says the central agency sought privileged opinions and legal advice from Amazon besides other information that is not related to the company's deal with the Future Group.
"ED does not possess the requisite jurisdiction, under Section 13 read with Section 37 of FEMA to investigate issues relating to people joining or leaving the legal team of Indian Amazon entities in India, payments made by an Indian resident entity in Indian rupees to Indian counsel's law firms for services rendered in India and the same is not relevant to information relating to the Future Group transaction," Amazon stated in the petition, reported IANS.
In the recent weeks, several Amazon executives including the company's India head were summoned by ED. Its investigations have caused "unnecessary harassment," Amazon said, in its petition filed in the Delhi High court.
The case is likely to be heard on Thursday, 23 December.
The ED probe is independent of the suspension of Amazon's 2019 deal by Competition Commission of India (CCI) last week.
The ED had reportedly sent a notice to Amazon on 19 February seeking several details of its investment with Future, bank account details, copies of agreements, and other related internal communication.
The company said that ED had also sought information about big vendors in its e-commerce website in India. The agency also wanted to know sales numbers of vendors who receive more than 5 percent of total sales in Amazon.in
The notice was reportedly sent following a investigation carried out by Reuters in February that found Amazon favoured a small group of vendors on its Indian platform. The company allegedly gave them "discounted fees" and "used them to bypass foreign investment laws."
Amazon had denied the allegation saying it does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace.
Through its petition, Amazon now seeks to direct the respondents to forthwith withdraw and/or cancel the directive dated 19 February and all and any investigation/inquiry/summons or proceedings commenced by the ED.
(With inputs from Reuters and IANS)
