‘Will Probe Amarinder Singh’s Friend’s Ties With ISI': Punjab Home Minister

Aroosa Alam at the launch of ‘The People’s Maharaja’.
( Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@vinayak_ramesh)
In the continuing exchange of blows between former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Congress party, Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa on Friday, 22 October, called for an investigation into Amarinder Singh's friend Aroosa Alam, a Pakistani journalist, to find out whether she has links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
On being asked about the photos and videos of Alam, a defence journalist, with Pakistani military officers, Randhawa was quoted as saying, "The Captain is saying that Punjab faces a threat from the ISI. So, we will also probe the relation of Aroosa Alam with ISI,” NDTV reported.
Having asked the Punjab police chief to investigate the allegations, Randhawa was further quoted as saying, “Captain Amarinder Singh kept raising the issue of drones coming over from Pakistan for the last four-and-a-half years. So, Captain (sahab) first raised this issue and later got BSF deployed in Punjab. So it seems a big plot which needs to be probed.”
Alam had met Amarinder Singh during his Pakistan visit in 2004 and apart from having attended his oath ceremony, is reportedly also a regular visitor to his home, NDTV reported.
Her name had earlier appeared when Singh questioned Navjot Sidhu for attending Imran Khan's oath ceremony in 2018.
(With inputs from NDTV)