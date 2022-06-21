Denied Boarding by Airline Over Wheelchair, Alleges Artist With Disabilities

When the airline officials refused to let her board the flight, despite requests from Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials, she asked Alliance Air to issue a written statement.

Although they initially agreed, they refused to do it when they learnt that she would board another flight.

"I travel a lot and wherever I go, I have never faced this problem," Dwivedi said, adding that the travel agent who booked her ticket on Alliance Air had not mentioned that she was 'differently-abled' or a 'wheelchair user' while booking the ticket.

"But I carry my own wheelchair, so where is the need to put that (while booking a ticket)?" she asked.

(With inputs from PTI.)