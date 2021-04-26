Allegation that Centre Is Getting Jabs Cheap Is False: Health Min

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, 25 April, said that the government does not give vaccines to anyone directly and the claim that that the Centre gets the jabs cheaper than the states is "patently false".

In a lengthy Facebook post, the minister wrote, "The 50% quota, that is at Government of India's pricing, is for free distribution of vaccines and distribution of all of this will be done through the states only. Hence, the allegation that Centre is getting it cheap and states are not is patently false.”

The Serum Institute of India, which manufactures Covishield, announced that it would sell the vaccine to states and private hospitals for Rs 400 and Rs 600 respectively.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will cost state governments Rs 600 and private hospitals Rs 1,200. The prices for the Centre would remain the same at Rs 150.