1 Dead, Hundreds Held: Uneasy Calm in Maharashtra's Akola After Communal Clashes

Tensions prevailed in Maharashtra's Akola on Monday, 15 May, two days after a civilian was killed and several were injured in a communal clash over an objectionable post on Instagram. The clash took place in Old Akola's Hariharpeth.

Why did the clashes erupt?: While the police have not officially mentioned the nature of the post, sources say that the post was against a religious figure of the community. After a group of people went to the Old City police station to register a complaint against the post, some other members of the community resorted to violence in Hariharpeth and vandalised eight-nine homes. The violence escalated after both sides resorted to stone pelting.

The person who posted on Instagram is untraceable since the clashes. The police have so far not disclosed his identity.