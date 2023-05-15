1 Dead, Hundreds Held: Uneasy Calm in Maharashtra's Akola After Communal Clashes

A vehicle set on fire by miscreants during clashes between members of two communities over a social media post, in Akola, Maharashtra, Saturday, 13 May.
Tensions prevailed in Maharashtra's Akola on Monday, 15 May, two days after a civilian was killed and several were injured in a communal clash over an objectionable post on Instagram. The clash took place in Old Akola's Hariharpeth.
Why did the clashes erupt?: While the police have not officially mentioned the nature of the post, sources say that the post was against a religious figure of the community. After a group of people went to the Old City police station to register a complaint against the post, some other members of the community resorted to violence in Hariharpeth and vandalised eight-nine homes. The violence escalated after both sides resorted to stone pelting.
The person who posted on Instagram is untraceable since the clashes. The police have so far not disclosed his identity.
The violence later spread from Hariharpeth to Akkalkot, Hamja Plot, Gadge Nagar, Old City, Chand Khaw Plot, MRR Mandir Complex, and Jai Hind Chowk areas. At least nine cars and 15 two-wheelers, including police vehicles, were set ablaze.
Who is the deceased?: The deceased has been identified as Vilas Gaikwad (40), a labourer. He is survived by a wife and two minor daughters. Gaikwad died after sustaining a severe injury on the head amid stone pelting that took place in the area.
The state government has announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the deceased. The BJP's Akola unit too provided compensation of Rs 1 lakh for them.
What measures are being taken to maintain peace?: Over 1,000 policemen from across Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, and Hingoli regions have been sent to Akola to maintain law and order. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPR) and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have also been deployed in the city.
Police and other security personnel deployed after a clash broke out between members of two communities over a social media post on Saturday, in Akola, Maharashtra, Sunday, 14 May.
Internet and SMS services were suspended for 36 hours in the city on Sunday and Section 144 of CrPC in the city.
What action has been taken by the police so far?: "Five cases have been registered in the matter so far. Curfews and internet shutdown are in place. There is peace in the city now but we are on alert. All possible measures are being taken to book the culprits. Meetings with top political and religious leaders from both communities are being held to ensure peace," SP Ghuge told The Quint.
Five cases have been registered in the matter against 300 people and 100 have been taken into custody from both communities in two days under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A vehicle damaged during a clash that broke out between members of two communities over a social media post, in Akola, Maharashtra.
How has the state reacted?: Speaking to the media on Monday, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the police for its "alertness and promptness." Fadnavis is also the guardian minister for Akola district.
Quizzed about the incident coming on the heels of the clashes in Sambhaji Nagar on Ram Navami, Fadnavis said: "There are attempts being made to spoil the law and order situation in the state. Some of the attempts are also politically motivated. But there are people and elements that are trying to add fule to fire."
