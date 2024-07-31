Displaced from Akbarnagar, Man Dies by Suicide; He Lost His Home & Livelihood

Mohammad Aziz, 25, died by suicide on the intervening night of 27-28 July, barely a month after he was displaced from his home in the now-demolished Akbarnagar locality in Lucknow. Aziz used to run a small shop on the footpath in Akbarnagar, repairing bags. His family had been living in Akbarnagar for 35 years, since even before he was born. Aziz lost his livelihood after he and his family were displaced in June.

Aziz and his family are among over 1900 families whose homes were demolished as part of the redevelopment project on the Kukrail river bank in Lucknow. These families were then relocated and given houses in the Vasant Kunj locality on the outskirts of Lucknow under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

Aziz died in the same house that was allotted to them as part of this arrangement.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced in the state assembly that Akbarnagar has been turned into "Saumitra Van". The government has launched a tree plantation drive in the area.