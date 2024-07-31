Displaced from Akbarnagar, Man Dies by Suicide; He Lost His Home & Livelihood

advertisement
Mohammad Aziz, 25, died by suicide on the intervening night of 27-28 July, barely a month after he was displaced from his home in the now-demolished Akbarnagar locality in Lucknow. Aziz used to run a small shop on the footpath in Akbarnagar, repairing bags. His family had been living in Akbarnagar for 35 years, since even before he was born. Aziz lost his livelihood after he and his family were displaced in June.
Aziz and his family are among over 1900 families whose homes were demolished as part of the redevelopment project on the Kukrail river bank in Lucknow. These families were then relocated and given houses in the Vasant Kunj locality on the outskirts of Lucknow under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.
Aziz died in the same house that was allotted to them as part of this arrangement.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced in the state assembly that Akbarnagar has been turned into "Saumitra Van". The government has launched a tree plantation drive in the area.
For the families which once lived in the heart of the city, their new address in the outskirts of the city became a cause of grief as it meant losing their sources of livelihood that were tied to their location.
Father to a 7-month old-daughter, Aziz's biggest concern was to be able to earn enough to provide for his family, especially his infant daughter.
Mohammed Irshad, a neighbour who was aware of Aziz's financial condition told the Quint, "There was an argument between Aziz and his wife over providing milk for the 7-month-old daughter. Ever since Aziz's equipment was confiscated by the authorities, he was jobless and had run out of money. The infant daughter was crying for milk. Later, his wife borrowed from neighbours and got milk for her daughter."
With his back against the wall, Aziz even considered trying to go abroad to earn and provide for his family.
"He was very tense and would repeatedly mention going abroad to work. I tried to pacify him and advised him stay back and manage in whatever way he could," said Mohammad Rafiq, Aziz's father.
Lucknow commissioner Roshan Jacob in a meeting held on 24 July, had claimed that vending zones have been set up in Vasant Kunj to provide livelihood opportunities to families relocated from Akbarnagar. However, Mohammad Aziz's death by suicide due to dearth of employment lies in stark contrast to the government's claims.
Residents claim that they have to spend ₹100 to commute back and forth from Vasant Kunj, at least 25 km from the main city areas like Gomtinagar, Mahanagar and Hazratganj. "He (Aziz) was under pressure to get a job. Everyone here is facing a similar situation. What would we do with the flats here? How will we arrange for the installments of the houses allotted to us? Even for work, we have to spend at least Rs 100 to commute to Akbarnagar from here," Mohammad Azad, Aziz's cousin said.
Aziz's death came over a week after a massive plantation drive under "Ped Lagao Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan" on 20 July saw hundreds of saplings planted in Akbarnagar, a razed site where once a bustling locality stood.
"Jahan hamara ghar tha wahan ped laga diya aur jahan ped lagane ki suvidha thi waha insano ko daal diya hai. (They planted trees where our houses once stood and dumped us where there was a facility to plant trees," said Afsana, a relative of Aziz.
