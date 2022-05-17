'Haven't Done Anything Wrong': Sacked Member of Gyanvapi Survey Committee

Ajay Mishra, former advocate commissioner on the committee appointed for conducting a survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque, on Tuesday, 17 May, denied wrongdoing and blamed another member of the panel for his removal.

Mishra was on Tuesday removed from the court-appointed committee by a Varanasi court.

"I've not done anything that reveals the secrecy of the matter. I was removed because of the allegations of Advocate Vishal Singh. I will respect the court order," he said, laying the blame for the court's action on Singh, according to news agency ANI.