Amid Criticism, AIIMS Students' Body Apologises for Skit Based on Ramayana

The skit shows students performing Ramayana in the form of a slapstick comedy at the AIIMS hostel premises on the occasion of Dussehra.
(Photo: Screenshot of the video)
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Student Association issued an apology on Sunday, 17 October, after facing criticism for video clips of a Ramlila skit performed by some MBBS students from the institute started making rounds on social media.
The skit, in the videos of which students are seen performing Ramayana in the form of a slapstick comedy, was performed at the AIIMS hostel premises on the occasion of Dussehra.
Video clips of the performance have been circulated online by several handles and by the Twitter handle of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated publication Organiser, claiming, “Ramayana mocked & insulted by the youth at Delhi AIIMS during #Ramleela. Reportedly the show was Hosted by a 1st-year MBBS student Soyeb Aftab. Education app @unacademy is blatantly supporting all the disrespect and mockery of Sanatan dharma by showing the videos on its platform. (sic)”
The AIIMS Student Association said in a tweet, “A videoclip of a Ramleela skit done by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which was not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in the future.”
Further, a first-year student who claims to have taken a part in the skit said in a video he put out, “We had done it out of childishness but when we saw the video, we ourselves felt very ashamed. I and all of us want to apologise and promise that something like this will never happen again”, The Indian Express reported.
The student was further reported as saying, “AIIMS is not Hinduphobic. We celebrate all Hindu festivals here… Most of us here are Hindus.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)