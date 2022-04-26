Delhi: AIIMS Nurses Union Begin Indefinite Strike After Union Prez Suspended

The nurses union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, 26 April, began an indefinite strike after the hospital administration suspended union's president Harish Kajla. AIIMS, in response, directed its staff and faculty to not disrupt work for any reason.
"No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus," AIIMS wrote in its notification later on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the nurses union has demanded the immediate revocation of the nursing officer's suspension. In a letter addressed to the director of the hospital, Randeep Guleria, the nurses union wrote:
In light of the incident on 22 April, when services of OT patients were hampered, Kajla was suspended with immediate effect on Monday night.
In their letter, the union added, "The union has always been receptive and open to expressing our genuine concerns and version throughout this issue. But unfortunately, we were neither called, nor contacted via any communication which forced us to go on an indefinite strike to safeguard the basic rights of our members."
