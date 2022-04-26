Delhi: AIIMS Nurses Union Begin Indefinite Strike After Union Prez Suspended

The nurses union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, 26 April, began an indefinite strike after the hospital administration suspended union's president Harish Kajla. AIIMS, in response, directed its staff and faculty to not disrupt work for any reason.

"No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus," AIIMS wrote in its notification later on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the nurses union has demanded the immediate revocation of the nursing officer's suspension. In a letter addressed to the director of the hospital, Randeep Guleria, the nurses union wrote: